Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice

REGARDING: The Richfield Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider zoning ordinance changes in the Cedar Avenue Corridor. The proposed amendment will change the zoning designation of properties within this area (generally the area east of 17th Avenue, between 66th and 77th Streets) from Office and High-Density Residential to Mixed Use, Medium-Density and Low-Density Residential. Additionally, a new Overlay District will be created with zoning regulations that are to be applied specifically to the Cedar Avenue Corridor.

WHEN: Monday, February 27, 2017, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Richfield Municipal Center City Council Chambers, 6700 Portland Avenue

SUBJECT ADDRESS: Properties east of 17th Avenue between 66th and 77th Streets.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Please contact the Community Development Department for the legal description.

QUESTIONS: For more information call Melissa Poehlman, City Planner, at 612-861-9760.

Para mas informacion, or para dejar un mensaje: llame al (612) 861-0555.

HOW TO COMMENT: Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.

ELIZABETH VANHOOSE

City Clerk

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.

Un inte;rprete estar disponible.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

February 16, 2017

652579