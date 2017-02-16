Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice
REGARDING: The Richfield Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider zoning ordinance changes in the Cedar Avenue Corridor. The proposed amendment will change the zoning designation of properties within this area (generally the area east of 17th Avenue, between 66th and 77th Streets) from Office and High-Density Residential to Mixed Use, Medium-Density and Low-Density Residential. Additionally, a new Overlay District will be created with zoning regulations that are to be applied specifically to the Cedar Avenue Corridor.
WHEN: Monday, February 27, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Richfield Municipal Center City Council Chambers, 6700 Portland Avenue
SUBJECT ADDRESS: Properties east of 17th Avenue between 66th and 77th Streets.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Please contact the Community Development Department for the legal description.
QUESTIONS: For more information call Melissa Poehlman, City Planner, at 612-861-9760.
Para mas informacion, or para dejar un mensaje: llame al (612) 861-0555.
HOW TO COMMENT: Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.
ELIZABETH VANHOOSE
City Clerk
AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.
Un inte;rprete estar disponible.
Published in the
Richfield Sun Current
February 16, 2017
652579