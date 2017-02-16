Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

HENNEPIN COUNTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Bloomington (the City) will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 27, 2017, at or after 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road in the City, to conduct a public hearing regarding amendments to a resolution previously approved by the City Council of the City (the Council) on November 19, 2007, granting a property tax abatement under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.1812 to 469.1815, for certain property located in the Normandale Lake District of the City and identified by the following parcel identification numbers (the Abatement Areas):

Following the hearing, the Council will consider a resolution amending the prior abatement resolution under which the City authorized the collection of the Citys share of property taxes from the Abatement Areas for a maximum of twenty years. Such revenues are authorized to finance the costs of public infrastructure in the Normandale Lake District (the Improvements). Bonds may be issued to finance all or a portion of the Improvements. If bonds are issued, abatement revenues will be used to pay debt service on such bonds.

The estimated total amount of the abatement is $31,500,000, representing the aggregate abatement dollars to be collected and transferred to the City during the abatement collection period.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. A draft copy of the amended abatement resolution will be on file at City Hall on and after the date of this notice.

