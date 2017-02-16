Edina couple opens Board & Brush Studio in St. Louis Park

An Edina couple has opened a Board & Brush Studio in St. Louis Park.

The chain began as a girl’s night out in Wisconsin with wine and crafts in the founder’s basement. It has grown to more than 40 studios in 17 states.

“My husband and I wanted to leave the corporate world and open our own small business and loved this concept – we’ve even roped-in our two teenage children and their friends into working at the studio,” said Jenn Fleury, who opened the St. Louis Park location with her husband, Andrew Fleury.

Patrons create a customized wood sign from a pile of raw wood.

The business is located at 5810 W. 36th St.

Info: 612-208-9642 or boardandbrush.com/stlouispark