City – CITY OF RICHFIELD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC TEST

OF VOTING EQUIPMENT

Notice is hereby given that the public accuracy test of the City of Richfield optical scan voting equipment will be conducted on Thursday, February 23rd, at 2:00 p.m. in the voting equipment room at Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota. This test is conducted pursuant to Minnesota Statute 206.83 in preparation for the March 7, 2017 Special Election.

Elizabeth VanHoose

City Clerk

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

February 16, 2017

652582