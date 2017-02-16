City – CITY OF RICHFIELD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC TEST
OF VOTING EQUIPMENT
Notice is hereby given that the public accuracy test of the City of Richfield optical scan voting equipment will be conducted on Thursday, February 23rd, at 2:00 p.m. in the voting equipment room at Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota. This test is conducted pursuant to Minnesota Statute 206.83 in preparation for the March 7, 2017 Special Election.
Elizabeth VanHoose
City Clerk
Published in the
Richfield Sun Current
February 16, 2017
652582