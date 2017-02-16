Carlson earns Semper Fi Award

Bloomington Jefferson head football coach Tim Carlson was presented with the Glazier Clinics Semper Fi Award during the Glazier Clinics session in Minneapolis Feb. 11. Jefferson football coach Tim Carlson received the Glazier Clinics Semper Fi award during a coaching clinic in Minneapolis recently.. (Submitted photo)

“I was quite honored to win it,” Carlson said, especially after being nominated by someone who played for him. The award is given by the U.S. Marine Corps “to honor high school football coaches who display faithfullness to the mission of their team and explify the Marine standard of excellence in developing leaders. It recognizes a coach who lives out the Marine Corps motto: Semper Fidelis (Always Faithful) … and models the leadership values of Honor, Courage and Commitment.”

Carlson joins a distinctive list of past Minnesota recipients including Dave Nelson (Minnetonka, 2012); Jeff Ferguson (Totino-Grace, 2013); Tim Knudsen (Maple Lake, 2014); Ron Stolski (Brainerd, 2015) and Jeff Erdmann (Rosemount, 2016).

Carlson and his entire staff attend the annual clinic and learn a lot of new little things to impliment in their program. “One thing we got and will use this summer is a ‘QB Academy’ which will meet for 30 minutes on Fridays over the summer for our quarterbacks in grades 9-12,” Carlson said.