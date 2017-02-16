Bloomington community calendar, Feb. 17-23

Friday, Feb. 17
BLOOMINGTON DAYMAKERS ROTARY CLUB
When: 7:29 a.m.
Where: Hilton Hotel, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: daymakers.org
Saturday, Feb. 18
SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: southsidemensgroup.org
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
MINNESOTA FUTURISTS
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/futurist
TECH NATURE
When: 1-3:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
LEGO LAB
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/lego18
Sunday, Feb. 19
ANIMAL TRACKS
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/animaltracks
Monday, Feb. 20
LUNCHEON LINGUISTS TOASTMASTERS CLUB
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Donaldson Company, 1400 W. 94th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/ling
LUPUS AND AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES SUPPORT GROUP
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Christ the King Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/lupus
Tuesday, Feb. 21
TODDLER TUESDAYS: EXPLORE THE EARTH
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/explore
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5800
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-835-0789
Wednesday, Feb. 22
BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: LaQuinta Inns & Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W.
Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org
SYSTEM MASTERS TOASTMASTERS
When: 12:10-1 p.m.
Where: Southpoint Office Center, 1650 W. 82nd St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/smt
Thursday, Feb. 23
CRIBBAGE
When: 12:45 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
BLOOMINGTON DAYMAKERS ROTARY CLUB
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hilton Hotel, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: daymakers.org