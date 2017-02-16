Bloomington community calendar, Feb. 17-23

Friday, Feb. 17

BLOOMINGTON DAYMAKERS ROTARY CLUB

When: 7:29 a.m.

Where: Hilton Hotel, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: daymakers.org

Saturday, Feb. 18

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurist

TECH NATURE

When: 1-3:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

LEGO LAB

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/lego18

Sunday, Feb. 19

ANIMAL TRACKS

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/animaltracks

Monday, Feb. 20

LUNCHEON LINGUISTS TOASTMASTERS CLUB

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Donaldson Company, 1400 W. 94th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/ling

LUPUS AND AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES SUPPORT GROUP

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/lupus

Tuesday, Feb. 21

TODDLER TUESDAYS: EXPLORE THE EARTH

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/explore

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5800

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-835-0789

Wednesday, Feb. 22

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: LaQuinta Inns & Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W.

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

SYSTEM MASTERS TOASTMASTERS

When: 12:10-1 p.m.

Where: Southpoint Office Center, 1650 W. 82nd St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/smt

Thursday, Feb. 23

CRIBBAGE

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

BLOOMINGTON DAYMAKERS ROTARY CLUB

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Hilton Hotel, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: daymakers.org