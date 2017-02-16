Bloomington Cable Television, Feb. 17-23

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Feb. 17

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

6:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 1: The Little Red Hen

7 p.m. Bloomington Band Festival

8 p.m. Boys Swimming: Cretin-Derham Hall at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21

10:30 p.m. Bloomington League of Women Voters: Bee Pollinators in Trouble 101

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

Saturday, Feb. 18

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21

7 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar – Decorative Concrete

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

8:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy

10 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

Sunday, Feb. 19

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 16 – Candidates for District II Finalist Interviews

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Space Between Us”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Bizet to Bernstein

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21

11 p.m. Commission Updates: February

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Hill-Murray

Monday, Feb. 20

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Nari Gunjan Update

8 p.m. Chamber Business Day at City Hall: City’s National Business Survey and Comprehensive Plan – Forward 2040

9 p.m. Chamber Business Day at City Hall: Greater MSP’s Relationship to Bloomington

10 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2016 Legacy Award: Joan Black

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fifty Shades Darker”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Written on the Knee – a Diary from the Greek-Italian front of WWII

Tuesday, Feb. 21

6 p.m. NOTE-able Singers: Once Upon a Time

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21

8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 21

8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 21

8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 15

8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Feb. 15

8:50 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 16

9 p.m. Bloomington Human Rights Commission: Naturalization Ceremony

10 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Jazz on the Prairie

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

Wednesday, Feb. 22

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Lego Batman Movie”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28

7 p.m. Chamber Business Day at City Hall: City’s National Business Survey and Comprehensive Plan – Forward 2040

8 p.m. Chamber Business Day at City Hall: Greater MSP’s Relationship to Bloomington

9 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2016 Legacy Award: Joan Black

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Nari Gunjan Update

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 21

10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 21

10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 22

11:05 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Feb. 15

11:20 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 16

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: February

Thursday, Feb. 23

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 23

8 p.m. Commission Updates: February

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Lego Batman Movie”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28

9:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Jazz on the Prairie

11 p.m. Bloomington Human Rights Commission: Naturalization Ceremony

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.