Bloomington Cable Television, Feb. 17-23

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 17
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 1: The Little Red Hen
7 p.m. Bloomington Band Festival
8 p.m. Boys Swimming: Cretin-Derham Hall at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
10:30 p.m. Bloomington League of Women Voters: Bee Pollinators in Trouble 101
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”
Saturday, Feb. 18
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
7 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar – Decorative Concrete
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”
8:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy
10 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
Sunday, Feb. 19
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 16 – Candidates for District II Finalist Interviews
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Space Between Us”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Bizet to Bernstein
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
11 p.m. Commission Updates: February
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Hill-Murray
Monday, Feb. 20
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Nari Gunjan Update
8 p.m. Chamber Business Day at City Hall: City’s National Business Survey and Comprehensive Plan – Forward 2040
9 p.m. Chamber Business Day at City Hall: Greater MSP’s Relationship to Bloomington
10 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2016 Legacy Award: Joan Black
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fifty Shades Darker”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Written on the Knee – a Diary from the Greek-Italian front of WWII
Tuesday, Feb. 21
6 p.m. NOTE-able Singers: Once Upon a Time
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 21
8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 21
8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 15
8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Feb. 15
8:50 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 16
9 p.m. Bloomington Human Rights Commission: Naturalization Ceremony
10 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Jazz on the Prairie
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
Wednesday, Feb. 22
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Lego Batman Movie”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
7 p.m. Chamber Business Day at City Hall: City’s National Business Survey and Comprehensive Plan – Forward 2040
8 p.m. Chamber Business Day at City Hall: Greater MSP’s Relationship to Bloomington
9 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2016 Legacy Award: Joan Black
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Nari Gunjan Update
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 21
10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 21
10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 22
11:05 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Feb. 15
11:20 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 16
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: February
Thursday, Feb. 23
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 23
8 p.m. Commission Updates: February
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Lego Batman Movie”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
9:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Jazz on the Prairie
11 p.m. Bloomington Human Rights Commission: Naturalization Ceremony
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.