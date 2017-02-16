Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 272

BID SOLICITATION FOR

ROOF REPLACEMENT ON ROOF SECTIONS M-Q,

S-U, WITH AN ADD ALTERNATE OF ROOF SECTIONS M & S AT

AT CEDAR RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (8905 BRAXTON DRIVE)

AND TWO ROOF SECTIONS AT ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES BUILDING

(8100 SCHOOL ROAD) FOR

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL DISTRICT 272

8100 SCHOOL ROAD

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN 55344

The School Board of Independent School District 272 of Minnesota will receive sealed bids for the 2017 Summer Project: Replacement of Existing Roof Sections at Cedar Ridge Elementary School and at the Administrative Services Building in accordance with the Documents that have been prepared. Bids for the projects are due at 1:00 PM, March 15, 2017 in a sealed envelopes. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders are invited to attend. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened.

Bids shall be upon the bid forms provided in the project specifications. Two (2) Envelope containing the individual project bid and document submittals must be sealed, marked Replacement of Existing Roof Systems as specified at Cedar Ridge Elementary School (or Administrative Services Building), with the name and address of bidder, along with date and time of bid opening. Sealed Bid Envelopes shall be delivered to: Mr. Ronald Meyer (Director of Finance), Eden Prairie Schools, 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.

Bidding Documents may be obtained through Skyline Building Envelope Consultants (952-210-7803) upon payment of $175.00 for project documents (available on or after February 16, 2017 or at the 1PM jobwalk at Cedar Ridge Elementary School on March 1, 2017 or at the 2:30 PM jobwalk at Administrative Service Building on March 1, 2017). Checks are to be made out to Skyline Building Envelope Consultants (No Cash, please). The checks ARE NOT refundable.

Each bidder shall submit the Bid Forms along with all submittals requested with bid security as described in the Instructions to Bidders section of the Project Documents. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a one hundred percent (100 %) Performance Bond and Material Payment Bond.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 1 PM at CRE School and at 2:30 PM at Admin Services Building, on March 1, 2017. Failure to attend these pre-bid conferences at the CRE School site and or the Admin Services Building site will result in rejection of the Contractors Bid for that site and shall be returned unopened.

The School Board of Eden Prairie School District 272 of Minnesota reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of such bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in bidding. No bid maybe withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the bid opening without the written consent of the School Board.

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL DISTRICT 272

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA

Ranee Jacobus, Clerk

Published in the

Eden Prairie Sun Current

February 16, 23, 2017

649813