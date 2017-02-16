Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EDINA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

BIRCHCREST A & COUNTRYSIDE B NEIGHBORHOOD ROADWAY RECONSTRUCTION

CONTRACT NO. ENG 17-5

IMPROVEMENT NOS. BA-441, S-145, SS-504, STS-426, WM-567

BIDS CLOSE MARCH 9, 2017

SEALED BIDS will be received and opened in Conference Room A, at the Public Works and Parks Maintenance facility, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2017. The Edina City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2017, to consider said bids. The following are approximate major quantities:

REMOVE CURB AND GUTTER 22,540 LF

REMOVE CONCRETE PAVEMENT(DRIVEWAY AND ROAD) 13,069 SY

SAWING CONCRETE PAVEMENT (FULL DEPTH)

2,760 LF

SAWING BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT (FULL DEPTH)

1,140 LF

COMMON EXCAVATION 17,744 CY

AGGREGATE BASE CL 5 22,017 TN

FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION 36,030 SY

BITUMINOUS PAVING 9,205 TN

6 SUMP DRAIN PIPE 19,700 LF

COMPLETE WATER SERVICES 216 EA

PIPE BURST 6 WATER MAIN 4,920 LF

REINFORCED CONCRETE STORM SEWER PIPE

2570 LF

CURED-IN-PLACE LINER FOR SANITARY SEWER

9,564 LF

CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER B618 30,190 LF

CONCRETE WALK 27,447 SF

CONCRETE DRIVEWAY PAVEMENT 5,011 SY

SEEDING 29,000 SY

Bids shall be in a sealed envelope with a statement thereon showing the work covered by the bid. Bids should be addressed to the City Engineer, City of Edina, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, Minnesota 55439, and may be mailed or submitted personally. Bids received by the City Engineer, either through the mail or by personal submission, after the time set for receiving them may be returned unopened.

Digital plans are available for a non-refundable fee of $30.00 at http://www.cityofedina.com/engineering under Construction Projects or at http://www.questcdn.com. Enter eBidDoc #4843854.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and accompanied by bid bond or certified check payable to the City of Edina in the amount of at least five percent (5%) of all bids. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any portion thereof.

BY ORDER OF THE EDINA CITY COUNCIL. Debra Mangen

City Clerk

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

February 16, 2017

652722

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/02/652722-1.pdf