Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EDINA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
BIRCHCREST A & COUNTRYSIDE B NEIGHBORHOOD ROADWAY RECONSTRUCTION
CONTRACT NO. ENG 17-5
IMPROVEMENT NOS. BA-441, S-145, SS-504, STS-426, WM-567
BIDS CLOSE MARCH 9, 2017
SEALED BIDS will be received and opened in Conference Room A, at the Public Works and Parks Maintenance facility, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2017. The Edina City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2017, to consider said bids. The following are approximate major quantities:
REMOVE CURB AND GUTTER 22,540 LF
REMOVE CONCRETE PAVEMENT(DRIVEWAY AND ROAD) 13,069 SY
SAWING CONCRETE PAVEMENT (FULL DEPTH)
2,760 LF
SAWING BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT (FULL DEPTH)
1,140 LF
COMMON EXCAVATION 17,744 CY
AGGREGATE BASE CL 5 22,017 TN
FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION 36,030 SY
BITUMINOUS PAVING 9,205 TN
6 SUMP DRAIN PIPE 19,700 LF
COMPLETE WATER SERVICES 216 EA
PIPE BURST 6 WATER MAIN 4,920 LF
REINFORCED CONCRETE STORM SEWER PIPE
2570 LF
CURED-IN-PLACE LINER FOR SANITARY SEWER
9,564 LF
CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER B618 30,190 LF
CONCRETE WALK 27,447 SF
CONCRETE DRIVEWAY PAVEMENT 5,011 SY
SEEDING 29,000 SY
Bids shall be in a sealed envelope with a statement thereon showing the work covered by the bid. Bids should be addressed to the City Engineer, City of Edina, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, Minnesota 55439, and may be mailed or submitted personally. Bids received by the City Engineer, either through the mail or by personal submission, after the time set for receiving them may be returned unopened.
Digital plans are available for a non-refundable fee of $30.00 at http://www.cityofedina.com/engineering under Construction Projects or at http://www.questcdn.com. Enter eBidDoc #4843854.
No bids will be considered unless sealed and accompanied by bid bond or certified check payable to the City of Edina in the amount of at least five percent (5%) of all bids. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any portion thereof.
BY ORDER OF THE EDINA CITY COUNCIL. Debra Mangen
City Clerk
Published in the
Edina Sun Current
February 16, 2017
652722
http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/02/652722-1.pdf