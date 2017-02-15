Kolleens complete season at home

Dance team takes on tough section in jazz/kick meet

The Bloomington Kennedy/Jefferson Kolleens Dance Team completed its season on its home floor as host of one of the most competitive sections in the state, Section 1AAA on Saturday.

Eastview swept the kick and jazz titles with Lakeville North runner-up and Lakeville South third place in kick. Prior Lake was runner-up in jazz and Lakeville North was third place in jazz. The Bloomington Kolleens Dance Team competed on its home floor at Kennedy High School in the Section 1AAA jazz meet on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The Kolleens scored its highest marks for overall effectiveness for each performance. For jazz, the judges gave the most points for the difficulty of skills and visual effect and creativity.

Coach Susan Dickey said the team loves the idea of competing in the most intense meet of the season on a familiar floor. “We actually love it! I’m not sure if it hurts or helps when it comes to results, but there is nothing better than being able to dance on your home court. Seeing the past state championship dance team flags hang on the wall as you walk onto the floor, knowing that you are not only dancing for your team but you are dancing for the past and future Kolleens adds extra excitement to the entire competition. We take pride in our history.”

That storied history included six consecutive seasons with a state title from 1992-1997. The Kollens were Class 4A champions in 1992, 3A champions in 1993 and 1994, High Kick/Precision Class 3A champions in 1995, High Kick/Precision Class 4A champions in 1996 and Jazz/Funk Class AA champions in 1997. Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com

Dickey was part of the Kolleens during the championship teams in the 90s and now is able to coach that team.

Senior Katie Mrozek was captain this season with junior ambassadors Marissa Anderson and Emily Mickelson.

Dickey noted the returners back this winter as a big strength for the team, knowing the pressure that comes along with performing in front of big crowds.

“With a team as young as ours, the veterans are the ones that hold the team together, they lead by example,” Dickey said. “They are also the dancers the younger once look up to and strive to be as good as, if not better than when they get older.”

Another strength from this group was their willingness to try new things and to be challenged. “We are trying to step up our game and develop a program that is successful,” Dickey noted.

“Without the willingness to work hard and try new things, the program itself suffers.” Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com

The Kolleens hosted the Bloomington Invite on Jan. 21 with the jazz team finishing 10th in Class AAA scoring 280 points out of 500 points (50 points available in 10 categories). Judges awarded the most points in routine effectiveness and difficulty of choreography and combinations. In AAA kick, Bloomington finished eighth with 301 points. The highest points came from difficulty of kicks, kick technique and routine effectiveness.

Eagan won the jazz title and Burnsville earned the kick title. In A/AA, Columbia Heights took home the jazz and high kick trophies.

At the Metro West Conference championships on Jan. 10, the Kolleens finished fourth out of six teams in each performance. They scored 410 points out of 700 for the kick routine scoring high on visual effect and creativity. The jazz routine yielded 405 points with its best marks for leaps height, degree of difficulty, visual effect and creativity and difficulty of formations and transitions.

