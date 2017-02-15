Bloomington Symphony Orchestra to showcase emerging performers

The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra performs this weekend, featuring the music of an emerging composer.

The “BSO’s Youthful Celebration” concert is 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Bloomington Kennedy High School, 9701 Nicollet Ave.

“The BSO has long given exposure to the composers of tomorrow, along with a look at the great composers of yesterday and their beginnings. This concert showcases the talents of emerging composer Grant Luhmann in a world premiere performance of his Concerto for Flute and Orchestra with a new talent, Karen Baumgartner, as soloist,” said Manny Laureano, the orchestra’s music director and conductor.

Baumgartner, a Minnesota native, made her Carnegie Hall solo debut at 18 on the National Public Radio show “From the Top” and was awarded a $10,000 Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award on the show. She recently graduated with a bachelor’s of music in flute performance from Indiana University’s Jacob School of Music.

Tickets are available online at bloomingtonsymphony.org, by calling 952-563-8575 or at the box office of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for students with identification.

Info: tr.im/feb19