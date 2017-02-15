Sports Bloomington girls raise the banner Published February 15, 2017 at 2:17 pm By Jason Olson Sports Editor Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy and Holy Angles varsity players pose for a photo during the banner raising of the first Bloomington Girls Hockey state tournament banner at Bloomington Ice Garden on Jan. 28. The players pictured were part of the BGHC 12UB team that played in the 2014-15 state tournament. Twelve of the 17 players from that team are now part of the high school varsity programs. The ceremony took place on Rink 1 but the banner hangs alongside the boys banners on Rink 3. (Submitted photo)