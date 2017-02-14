PACER Center to host technology workshop for teens Feb. 25

PACER Center of Bloomington will host a technology workshop for teenagers with disabilities next weekend.

“Tech for Teens: Wheels and Wires” is 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at PACER Center, 8161 Normandale Blvd.

Participants will learn the basics of engineering through a day in the life of an engineer presentation. Teens will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on engineering activities, build an electrical circuit using Little Bits circuit sets and collaborate and share ideas with their peers.

The workshop is part of PACER’s Simon Technology Center workshop series that features experts in the field of science and technology to open up a world of opportunities for teens with disabilities.

Registration for the workshop is required.

Registration: 952-838-9000