Column: Tourney time is on the clock

Memories

When the weather has cooperated, my wife and I have tried to introduce our five-year-old daughter to ice skating, outside. Her and I first stepped on the Running Park ice a couple days before New Year’s Day. With little background in teaching a new skater, I held onto her waist as she dangled her pink Bauer skates on the ice while I did all the work thinking the new mode of transportation would elicit a giggle or a shout to “Go faster!”

She wanted to step it up a little bit after a couple minutes. Apprehensively, I skated backward holding her hands as she started to push off side-to-side. Of course we had a few tumbles but no tears and even a few laughs as she gathered herself on the ice before trying to get back up on those skinny metal blades. Success!

Our second trip was to check out a completely frozen Centennial Lakes with some other family. Armed with a orange five gallon bucket, Britta didn’t need my help to stay upright and was leaving an interesting pattern on the ice scrapping that resembled a slithering snake going back and fourth but moving in a straight line.

A couple more nightly trips back to Running Park with the trusty bucket and she might be hooked on something all kids who grow up in Minnesota should be proficient at.

On Sunday afternoon, we decided to check out the open skate on the expansive Olympic-sized Rink 3 at Bloomington Community Ice Gardens. I think we took another step in the right direction as she cruised around the rink with help from something that looked like a walker, made out of PVP pipes.

I tried to explain the blue areas on each end of the rink where you shoot the puck and the face off dots. We spent a couple minutes in the penalty box, not because of any interference or cross checking but to take a breather before heading back out for more.

After the session that seemed to stretch into the three hour range instead of 90 minutes, she cracked open a well-deserved ring pop after switching back into snow boots.

After taking off my skates, I noticed several members of the Kennedy varsity boys hockey team lining one side of a set of tables. One way the oldest members of the hockey-playing association give back to the association they grew up in is to help light the fire for the sport in the next generation of Eagles. Talking with one of the current youth association coaches, I understand the varsity team signed autographs and interacted with one of the younger teams before the big kids joined the younger kids on the ice for a practice.

I’ve heard of other sports doing this but we could all use more of this on so many levels. Kudos to you all that helped organize and participate in the event!

450 wins

Eden Prairie boys hockey coach Lee Smith has the Eagles once again near the top of the Class AA state rankings as we move closer to sections and state. Last Thursday he reached 450 career wins during the Eagles 13-0 win over Hopkins in a Lake Conference win.

State tourney time

Over the next five weeks, the Minnesota State High School League will crown its state champions in the winter season sports. State tournament season for athletics began Wednesday with the state alpine meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik followed by the state nordic meet at the same resort. This weekend, the state’s best dance teams will invade Target Center for a three-class tournament.

Next week girls hockey (Feb. 22-25) takes center stage at Xcel Energy Center and Ridder Arena along with state gymnastics (Feb. 24-25) at the Sports Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.

Wrestling will decide state teams to represent each section Feb. 17-18 followed by the individual section tournaments at various sites, Feb. 24-25.

Boys swimming and diving also hosts their respective section meets Feb. 24-25 with state tournaments for swimming and wrestling the first weekend of March. Boys hockey takes over the ice at Xcel Energy Center and Mariucci Arena March 8-11 followed by state girls basketball March 14-18 and boys basketball March 22-25. Bloomington Jefferson is once again the host for the state adapted floor hockey tournament March 17-18.

Quarterfinal games start at 5 p.m. March 17 in both Cognitive (CI) and Physical (CI) divisions and conclude with championships at 2:30 p.m. (PI) and 4 p.m. (CI).

