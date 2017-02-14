Christina Nordby, 43, of Eden Prairie passed away February 10, 2017 in the comfort of her home, after a two-year battle with colon cancer.

Chris used this time to travel, rekindle old friendships and spend time with family.

Survived by her parents Barb and Larry Nordby; her brother Arik and his wife, Katie and her nephew, Isaac, Chris will also be missed by her dear pugs, Toby Foo and Kemo.

Chris enjoyed the simple gifts of life: laughing, friends and family, a sunny day in her garden, listening to music and helping others. (Especially that last one.)

A memorial will be held at Turtle’s Social Center in Shakopee on Sunday, March 5th, 3PM. Beer will be poured, music will be played and laughs will be had.

Her brother has the honor of distributing her ashes over the coming years at only the sunniest, warmest, most fun parts of the earth.

Oh yeah, one more thing: go sign up for a colon screening. Do it now.