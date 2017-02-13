Jeff Siems promoted to assistant fire chief

Jeff Siems has been named Edina’s new assistant fire chief, a position he began working Feb. 6. He has worked for the city for nearly 25 years.

“We’re very happy to have Jeff move into the position of chief of operations,” said Fire Chief Tom Schmitz. “Jeff brings to the department over 24 years of experience. He’s been involved in fire-related type of work throughout the country.”

Siems’ knowledge extends past the Edina border. He is active at a national level, working with federal response teams and emergency response teams.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge to our department and to this position, and we’re excited to have him be a part of that,” said Schmitz.

Siems has served as Edina fire marshal since 2012 and has played a key role in communicating with residents in Edina, contractors and other City Hall personnel.

“I’m really excited, and I feel very privileged to be given this opportunity,” said Siems. “I’ve been working hard for the opportunity to come, and I’m excited for our future.”

Siems succeeds Darrell Todd, who retired in late December.

Info: edinamn.gov/fire.