Edina crime report for the week of Jan. 23-29

For Jan. 23-29 Edina Police Department answered the following calls:

Jan. 23 – A robbery and assault were reported on the 7500 block of France Avenue.

A 22-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for domestic assault after a report of an assault on the 10 block of Southdale Center.

A 23-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on the 7000 block of Highway 100.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of miscellaneous items valued at $280 was reported on the 6000 block of Killarney Lane.

A 62-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for possession of burglary tools and the theft of men’s clothing valued at $195 after shoplifting at Herberger’s on the 300 block of Southdale Center.

A 22-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at Tracy Avenue and Highway 62.

Jan. 24 – A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of miscellaneous items valued at $46 at Christ Presbyterian Church on the 6900 block of Normandale Road.

Jan. 25 – A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of electronics valued at $930 was reported on the 7500 block of France Avenue.

A theft by an unknown person of electronics valued at $1,697 was reported on the 4500 block of Belvidere Lane.

A theft by an unknown person of clothing valued at $2,554 was reported at Victoria’s Secret on the 2500 block of Southdale Center.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of clothing valued at $20 was reported on the 10 block of Southdale Center.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of clothing valued at $90 was reported on the 10 block of Southdale Center.

A 29-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 7400 block of France Avenue.

Jan. 26 – A 19-year-old Edina man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 6000 block of Olinger Road.

A 20-year-old Richfield man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 6000 block of Olinger Road.

Jan. 27 – A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.

A 48-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 6700 block of Highway 100.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of miscellaneous items valued at $120 was reported on the 6400 block of York Avenue.

A 29-year-old Maplewood man was arrested for damage to property, obstructing the legal process and the theft of clothing valued at $501 after shoplifting at Herberger’s on the 300 block of Southdale Center.

A 22-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Eden Avenue.

Jan. 28 – A 40-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.

A 20-year-old Lonsdale, Minnesota, man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.

A 26-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 5100 block of

Malibu Drive.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of miscellaneous items valued at $742 was reported on the 100 block of Southdale Center.

A 25-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 36-year-old Richfield woman were arrested for the theft of clothing valued at $465 after shoplifting at Macy’s on the 100 block of Southdale Center.

Tampering with an automobile was reported on the 6500 block of France Avenue.

Jan. 29 – A 38-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop at France Avenue and Minnesota Drive.

A 20-year-old Albertville woman was arrested for underage drinking and driving after a traffic stop on the 5100 block of Malibu Drive.

A theft by an unknown person of diapers valued at $22 was reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue.