Bloomington students honored for artistic endeavors

Students at Jefferson High and Olson Middle schools earned high marks in this year’s Minnesota Scholastic Art Competition.

Jefferson’s Kiernan Oakley earned a Silver Key for her sculpture “The half life of what we know,” and honorable mention for another sculpture.

From a statewide pool of more than 1,800 entries, students receiving honorable mention for their works include Jefferson’s Hanna Brua, Fiona Forster, Jordan Johnson, Ingrid Koester, Nicole Osinde, Haley Pinette, Cheri Wang and Miranda Welte, and Olson Middle School eighth-grade student Andrew Taylor.

Winning entries will be on display at the Student Award winners’ exhibition in the Regis Center for Art’s West Gallery on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Campus through Feb. 18.

