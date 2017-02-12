Community Ed. to hold screening, discussion of ‘The Dakota 38’

Edina Community Education is holding a screening and facilitated conversation of the film “The Dakota 38” 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Edina Community Center, Room 350, 5701 Normandale Road.

The film and discussion are part of the Edina Public Schools series of community conversations on race and equity.

The film chronicles the journey of Jim Miller, a native spiritual leader and Vietnam veteran, and a group of horseback riders from Lower Brule, South Dakota, to Mankato, Minnesota, and the site of the hanging of 38 Dakota men, as ordered by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862. A trailer for the film can be viewed at smoothfeather.com/dakota38/.

The film will be introduced and the conversation after facilitated by Stephen Keeler, a social justice advocate and coordinator of Streams for Justice.

Also facilitating are Jim Bear Jacobs, Pastor of Church of All Nations and a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Nation and Bob Klanderud from the St. Paul Interfaith Network and a member of the Dakota/Lakota Nation.

There is a $15 fee to attend the screening and discussion.

Register online through Edina Community Education at edinacommunityed.org or 952-848-3952.