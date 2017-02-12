Bloomington seniors nominated for Triple ‘A’ awards

Bloomington high school seniors Ingrid Koester (Jefferson) and Brandon Barrientos and Chloe Larson (Kennedy) are this year’s Triple “A” (academics, arts and athletics) Award nominees.

Each year, high school seniors are selected for their participation in Minnesota State High School League sponsored arts and athletics while maintaining high academic standing. They are eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Koester has participated in band as a drum major, speech, visual arts and track and field.

Barrientos plays soccer and is a member of the Rhythm in Gold show choir. He also volunteers as a youth soccer coach.

Larson is a member of National Honor Society, and is active in visual arts, cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field.