Federal funds bring Richfield tunnel closer to reality

The city of Richfield is $7 million closer to burrowing a tunnel under Cedar Avenue.

“We’re well along the way to having it funded,” City Manager Steve Devich said.

The federal funding, announced late last month and secured via the Metropolitan Council, means Richfield has about $4 million left to raise for a tunnel that city officials have predicted would provide a commercial boost to southeastern Richfield by providing a direct link to the airport via 77th Street.

The amount of money still required is Devich’s best guess, however, because the cost of the underpass depends on project timing and the cost of land acquisition.

The only physical barrier in the way of the tunnel is the Motel 6 at 77th Street and Cedar Avenue, a property that the city must purchase before moving forward with the tunnel, Devich explained. The state Legislature allocated $10 million for the tunnel in 2015 bonding.

However, there is still a question of whether Richfield can use part of that money for land acquisition. The project cannot move forward until that question is answered, Devich said.

Richfield is set to receive a total of $12.5 million from the state for the tunnel, on top of the $7 million in federal funds and $1.5 from Hennepin County. But the longer it takes to start construction, the more the tunnel will cost as prices for materials increase, Devich noted.

The piecemeal nature of funding the project, which has been on Richfield’s radar for the past 20 years, has been “very incremental and very painstaking,” Devich said.

He thinks the funding the project has received so far is a reflection of its merits.

“I think we’re making remarkable progress when you look at all the transportation and transit needs in the state of Minnesota and even in the metropolitan area,” Devich said. “You’ve got have a pretty good-sounding project to get any money.”

He hopes to break ground in 2018.

