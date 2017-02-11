City seeks online comments on 49 1/2 Street mixed-use redevelopment

The city’s next online discussion is now available at speakupedina.org.

The discussion, which focuses on the proposed 49 ½ street redevelopment in downtown Edina, is available until March 3.

The city owns several parcels of land near 50th & France. After issuing a request for proposals to add public parking, commercial space and a vibrant streetscape, Buhl Investors/Saturday Properties was selected as the development partner. Their concept consists of two distinct components that would be constructed separately.

Phase one involves expanding and remodeling the existing north ramp to include more public parking and new commercial space on the street level. Phase two includes replacing the aging center ramp with new commercial space and apartments centered around a new public plaza. Two levels of parking for residents and the general public would be below ground.

In this discussion, the city asks residents:

• How can the first phase on the north side of the street be improved or enhanced to better meet the needs of the community?

• How can the second phase be improved or enhanced?

• What is needed to ensure this project’s success?

• What in the proposed public plaza would draw you to the area more frequently?

• Do you have other suggestions for the overall project?

The feedback from this discussion will be compiled and presented to the city council March 21.

This month, the city has been gathering feedback on neighborhood parks. The city asked residents how often they visit their neighborhood park and what they spend time doing when they are there; how they feel about the Parks & Recreation programming in the parks, both for children and adults; what additional programming they would like to see and what amenities are missing in the city’s park system. The feedback from this discussion will be compiled and presented to the city council Feb. 22.

To weigh in on a discussion, visit speakupedina.org.