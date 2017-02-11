Community & People Capturing nature, with a lens Published February 11, 2017 at 8:21 am By Sun Editor Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge volunteer Don Tredinnick, left, discusses the wildlife found near the Old Cedar Avenue trail head of the wildlife refuge with Ron Lagerquist of Minneapolis, the president of the Minnesota Nature Photography Club. Tredinnick and approximately 20 photographers hiked through the area Feb. 4 in search of photo opportunities along Long Meadow Lake, one of several photo excursions conducted through the wildlife refuge throughout the year. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Alan Boucher of Hastings eyes a photo opportunity during the morning hike. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) Bird-watcher Frani Lowe of Minneapolis walks along the restored Old Cedar Avenue bridge during the photography hike. (Photo courtesy of Phil Davies) A boardwalk provides hikers an opportunity to scout birds away from the trail along Long Meadow Lake. (Photo courtesy of Farhad Anklesaria)