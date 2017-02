With 22.5┬áseconds remaining in regulation, Antonio Maddox hit a tough layup to guide Richfield toward a 70-64 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 7.

Richfield and Benilde-St. Margaret’s were tied at 64-64 at the time of Maddox’s shot. Maddox went on to hit the ensuing free throw after being fouled on the layup to give Richfield a lead it would not relinquish.

