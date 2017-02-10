‘The fear is real’ for Richfield’s undocumented immigrants

Richfield STEM School Math Coach Ben Rindo talks with a student the morning of Feb. 3, when the Richfield School District made a point to send a welcoming message to students across the district in support of families who find themselves in precarious circumstances due to concerns over national immigration policy. (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)

Richfield’s undocumented immigrants and their allies are huddling up as they discuss fears over the potential large-scale deportation of undocumented immigrants.

“For sure, the fear is real in our communities,” Richfield City Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez said after President Donald Trump issued an executive order threatening to withhold federal funding from municipalities labeled as sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.

While Richfield Police remain hands-off on immigration-related matters, City Manager Steve Devich doesn’t believe Richfield’s current practice would make it subject to Trump’s threat. The Richfield Police Department has issued past assurances that it’s not the city’s practice to turn over undocumented immigrants to authorities in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE.

"We're not in the business of enforcing immigration law. That's not what our local police are for," Devich said.

However, if an undocumented immigrant is arrested and placed in county jail, the matter is out of the police department’s hands, Devich confirmed.

“It boils down to this,” he explained. “ … Like every other city, we’re basically a child of the state and the federal government. We follow federal law to the extent that we are directed to do so.”

But Richfield has taken a stand in support of vulnerable demographic groups. In a move spurred by Regan Gonzalez as she prepared to join the

Richfield City Council late last year, the council unanimously approved a resolution stating the city’s status as an inclusionary city that stands against hate and bigotry.

The resolution stopped short of declaring any sort of sanctuary status.

"Certainly, we didn't say we're a sanctuary city," Devich said. "The fact of the matter is, Richfield is a very welcoming city, and we welcome everyone."

While cities wrestle with their standing regarding the White House’s executive order, churches across the metro are establishing their own status as sanctuaries. One of those is in Richfield. House of Prayer Lutheran Church is determining whether it will become a sanctuary congregation or a supporting congregation.

In a push being led by Isaiah, a Christian nonprofit group that focuses on social justice issues, 21 area churches have established themselves as sanctuary or supporting congregations. Sanctuary congregations provide a physical refuge for those in danger of deportation, while supporting congregations provide resources for the cause such as money and supplies.

ICE avoids entering churches and schools, Isaiah spokesperson JaNaé Bates explained.

“There would be a huge PR nightmare for them to enter these spaces to detain, arrest or deport someone,” Bates said.

Representatives of House of Prayer did not wish to comment on the congregation's sanctuary status since they were still determining their role in Isaiah's program, she added.

Forces mobilize

Community members are responding in their own ways to the threat of deportation that hangs over themselves or their neighbors. For instance, more than 400 people showed up for a community meeting at El Colegio Charter School in south Minneapolis late last month.

“The turnout was way more than we expected,” said Regan Gonzalez, who attended the meeting. The Ward 3 council member from Richfield’s east side is planning similar meetings for the coming weeks in Richfield.

Schools across the entire Richfield School District made their own statements of inclusion, as they invited members of the Richfield School Board and Richfield City Council to help staff greet students to start the school day Feb. 3.

While generously dishing out high-fives and holding up signs stating their solidarity with students, staff and officials from the school district and the city made a point to warmly welcome students as they arrived to school.

“It’s important for us to remind our students that we are an environment in our schools where everybody belongs,” Superintendent Steve Unowsky said.

In attempting to uphold that stance, Regan Gonzalez said she and fellow community leaders are working to respond to the rapidly shifting policy declarations coming from the White House.

“Things change on a daily basis. We are working really hard to stay on top of everything,” Regan Gonzalez said.

She has help in her mission, noting an increased interest in civic involvement from “residents who said, ‘After the election, I decided I needed to get involved in my local community in a very tangible way.’”

For instance, the city of Richfield has experienced a surge in residents interested in serving on municipal advisory commissions. Among those was Laurel Nightengale.

The new Richfield resident wanted to build on her experience serving on the Public Health Advisory Committee in Minneapolis by joining a similar Richfield commission, but was turned away as the city was flooded with applicants.

That hasn’t kept Nightengale from contributing however she can, she said. She attended the meeting at El Colegio and plans to attend more. She also participated in the Jan. 21 Women’s March in St. Paul, her first time protesting in more than a decade.

“The last time I really demonstrated was doing a walkout in high school during the (second) Iraq War,” she said.

The presidential election and subsequent executive orders spurred Nightengale’s renewed activism.

"I feel like the stakes are really high right now," she said. "When I don't do anything, I feel really powerless."

A boost to civic engagement

Among those especially feeling angst about the deportation prospects are families of mixed immigration status, according to Bates. Regan Gonzalez has been communicating with one such Richfield family that wished to remain anonymous due to deportation fears.

The mother of two detailed the plight of her husband, who she said grew up in the U.S. from infancy, but didn’t realize he was an undocumented immigrant until he was arrested in his late teens in Chicago.

Following an arrest stemming from a fight, he was deported to Mexico before re-entering the country, his wife said, explaining that neither of them have relatives in Mexico anymore.

Noting that everyone in their family of four are U.S. citizens except for her husband, the mother said their two young children aren’t aware of the family’s precarious status.

“A lot of people save for their children’s college,” the mother said. “We save for the day when he might end up getting deported, for lawyers.”

Two community forums addressing the threats facing immigrant communities are set for the coming weeks. A forum for people directly affected by possible deportations is Friday, Feb. 17, in the Richfield High School cafeteria.

A forum for the community at large is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 at the same location. Times for the forums yet to be established.

Contact Andrew Wig at andrew.wig@ecm-inc.com or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.