Richfield girls fight for their season

The Richfield girls basketball team has, on paper, struggled mightily against Metro West Conference competition this season. Richfield junior Mikayla Hallow-Tyler searches for a weakness in the Cooper defense during the Spartans’ 80-31 loss Jan. 26. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Spartans are 0-6 against their conference opponents, but Richfield head girls basketball coach Pam Quiram has liked what she has seen from her team so far in conference play.

“We actually feel pretty good, which seems kind of weird because we’ve haven’t won any games and when we’ve lost, we’ve lost by quite a bit,” Quiram said. “We feel good about where our girls are headed and how far they’ve come.”

In her first year at the helm, Quiram has had to teach her players many new concepts, while also encouraging her players to shoot the ball more often.

“They had that mental block where they would think they weren’t shooters, but I have told them they all are,” Quiram said. “They have to do everything, so we’ve been working hard with that.”

Quiram has also taught them to play a new defensive scheme, as Richfield recently converted to a two-three zone defense after playing man-to-man for most of the season.

“I’m a man-to-man kind of person, but we were struggling with it and we were getting beat with teams cutting to the basket,” Quiram said. “We switched to a two-three zone right before a game to give it a shot.

“I think the girls like it a lot better, they’re learning to communicate in it, and we’re learning to cover people in different areas. It is a work in progress, but given the personnel that we have I think this will work out well for us.”

While the defensive transition is still a work in progress, the players appear to be confident about where they are heading.

“We have good chemistry and we feel our defense is getting to be pretty good,” junior captain Breanna Wendland said. “We figured out we can run a two-three very well against teams.

“Every single game we do something so much better. We have been struggling with our turnovers, but it has gotten better with each game.”

Wendland said the defensive switch makes it easier for the players to know where their teammates are on the court while guarding the opposition.

“We ran man defense pretty well, but with a two-three we know where each girl is supposed to be and we know we have help everywhere we go, which makes it easier,” Wendland said. “On offense we are getting pour plays down pretty well, which makes everything better, too.”

Richfield, while working toward applying these new concepts, has also been working to incorporate some younger players in its varsity lineup. Seventh-grader Selam Maher has been the Spartans’ second-leading scorer behind Wendland, while freshmen Corrina Hartman and Molly Stark have played valuable minutes off the bench.

“Selam has been playing really well,” Quiram said. “We have Corrina and Molly that have been playing well as ninth-graders and our older kids have been really good leaders.

“They are on kids and they know what is expected of them and they know how hard they can push. It has been great to watch these older kids put the younger kids under their wing and make them not just better basketball players, but better people.”

Out of everything she has seen from her team this season, Quiram said the most important thing she has seen from her squad is its inability to quit on its season.

“The big thing for me is that they haven’t quit,” Quiram said. “We have ups and down during a game like any team, but in the end of every game, no matter the score, we have fought until the end and I feel that will bode well for us as the season progresses.”

With eight regular season games left on the schedule, Richfield will look to close out the season strong. Quiram said Richfield’s best hope to do so is if it can become a better offensive team.

“We have to shoot better,” Quiram said. “We don’t take a lot of shots and we don’t make a lot of shots, and we are working a lot on what our offense is.

“We need some kids to believe they can make a basket. They have the form, but you have to believe it is going in.”

Richfield will take the court next to play Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Jefferson High School.

Contact Chris Chesky at chris.chesky@ecm-inc.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.