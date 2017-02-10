Highway 169 detour a neighborhood pest

A little more than a week after the shutdown of a portion of Highway 169, an Edina neighborhood has been inundated with unwanted traffic.

Although the official detour suggests taking Interstate 494 or Highway 62, many are deciding to cut through the Londonderry neighborhood instead.

According to Edina Police Officer Kevin Rofidal, the department has already received numerous complaints of people cutting through the neighborhood to bypass the detour.

“Our biggest challenge has been detour traffic,” Rofidal said. “The official detour does not go through neighborhoods.”

Rofidal said there are two problems: one, you don’t always know what to expect until it happens, and two, it isn’t illegal for cars to drive down neighborhood roads even if they are using it as a detour.

“There was foresight in that this was a problem area, but it has exceeded what we expected,” Rofidal said.

He explained that they expected crosstown to have more traffic after the bridge closure, but it really hasn’t.

As for what can be done, big rigs and tractor trailers can be ticketed for going through neighborhoods, but the best solution might be closing some neighborhood roads to deter through traffic.

“It is a balance,” Rofidal said. “To decrease the traffic, the neighbors will have to figure out what sacrifices they are willing to make. Some are saying they are willing to take a few hard shutdowns.”

Rofidal stressed that the police would be present in the neighborhood until the project is completed, which is projected for at least another 10 months.

The Londonderry neighborhood right off of Lincoln Drive, which in tandem with Malibu Drive is being used the most, houses many condominiums such as Edina West and Fountain Woods Condominiums.

While no residents contacted by the Sun Current wanted to go on the record, many described the traffic situation with frustration and in some cases some colorful language.

Across the highway in Eden Prairie, a spokesperson from a Marriott Hotels branch noted happily that the closure has not had the negative impact hotel staff had expected.

“We thought we were going to have lower traffic, but we haven’t seen that,” said Diane Reardon, director of sales and marketing at Marriott. “We budgeted accordingly, but we have seen nothing, and we’re very happy with it.”

Reardon said that many of the hotel’s customers come directly from the airport, by way of I-494 or Highway 62. Neither route would be directly affected by the closure on Highway 169.

“There is no closure from the airport to here,” she said. “If anything, it’s more freed up, from my personal experience.”

She relayed that Marriott staff members were pleased that the closure had not had a substantial negative impact on the hotel’s operations.

