Column: Finishing undefeated is a rarity for Minnesota prep sports teams

Two weeks ago, there were four Lake Conference winter sports teams that had a legitimate shot at finishing the 2016-17 season undefeated.

That short list included the Edina girls hockey team, the Wayzata boys basketball team, the Hopkins girls basketball team and the Minnetonka boys swimming and diving team.

The short list became shorter when the Edina girls hockey team lost a non-conference game to Blake School 2-1 and the Wayzata boys basketball team lost 56-54 at Edina. John Sherman

So that leaves us with the Hopkins girls basketball team (21-0) and the Minnetonka swimming team (undefeated in all competition).

Of all the teams having great seasons, the Hopkins girls basketball team might have the most interesting story line for two reasons.

First, coach Brian Cosgriff has only one senior in the lineup, point guard Dee Dee Winston, and then there’s the fact that this is a small team. There is only one starter taller than 6 feet and the lineup includes one forward and four guards.

Hopkins faces one of its toughest tests of the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, when the Royals travel to Edina High to face coach Matt Nilsen’s Hornets.

“Edina is so well-coached,” said Cosgriff. “They have size, size and more size.”

Hopkins has gone against several tall teams this season, and the height disadvantage hasn’t hurt the Royals in the least.

In going against zone defenses, Hopkins shows unusual patience and always seems to create a high-percentage shot. The Royals have the Lake Conference’s leading scorer, 6-foot ninth-grade guard Paige Bueckers (20.2 points per game).

“As this stage of her career, Paige is the best player I have coached,” said Cosgriff, after he watched the young phenom score 26 points in a victory over Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Washington.

The Minnetonka boys swimming team has already dominated the State True Team Meet, winning with ease over second-place Stillwater, third-place Wayzata and fourth-place Edina.

Eden Prairie is the one team that could give Minnetonka a challenge in the State High School League Meet. The Eagles are loaded with top-end talent, but they’ll still have trouble matching Minnetonka’s power at the top of the lineup.

Sam Schilling and Corey Lau are returning state individual champs and All-Americans for the Skippers, who also bank on the high scoring of Joe Hanson and Erik Gessner and the Shelstad boys, John and Michael.

Sold Out!

Earlier this week, Champlin Park and Maple Grove, two unbeaten boys basketball teams, met in a Northwest Suburban Conference game.

There was so much interest at both schools that the game was sold out in advance.

Champlin Park has two high-end Division I players, center Theo John (Marquette) and guard McKinley Wright (Dayton), while Maple Grove’s star guard, Brad Davison, is a University of Wisconsin recruit.

Season Series

Edina has faced Eden Prairie four times in boys hockey this season, and there could be a fifth meeting if both teams qualify for the State Class AA Tournament in March.

Keep in mind that, while Eden Prairie has won three of the four meetings to date, Edina won the only game for a tournament championship – the Schwan Cup Gold Division on New Year’s Eve.

Edina is young this year with key sophomores Mason Nevers, Jett Jungels and Ben Brinkman and freshman Jake Boltmann among the team leaders. Eden Prairie is more experienced team that relies heavily on a deep senior class led by Mr. Hockey candidate Casey Mittelstadt.

Many Lake Conference hockey fans have commented to me that the Edina-Eden Prairie boys hockey rivalry is second to none. The hitting certainly picks up in these games.

When Edina lost to EP 4-3 on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Braemar, the Hornets held a 40-36 edge in shots on goal. I thought the difference in the game was the proficiency of Eden Prairie’s penalty killers. Edina went 1-for-7 on the power play.

Bowlby Selected

Edina High girls hockey captain Grace Bowlby is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ms. Hockey of Minnesota Award.

“Grace is hands-down one of the best players in the state,” said Edina head coach Sami Reber. “Everyone who knows her will tell you that she is a natural leader.”

All 10 semifinalists for the Ms. Hockey Award have committed to play Division I hockey next season. Bowlby has won a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin. The other finalists are Blaine’s Paige Beebe (Bemidji State), Blaine’s Emily Brown (Minnesota), Wayzata’s Natalie Heising (Penn State), St. Paul United’s Joie Phelps (Cornell), Eden Prairie’s Naomi Rogge (Minnesota-Duluth), Mound Westonka’s Liz Schepers (Ohio State), Eavtview’s Natalie Snodgrass (Connecticut), Maple Grove’s Taylor Wente (Minnesota) and Breck School’s Grace Zumwinkle (Minnesota).

The 10 semifinalists for the Let’s Play Hockey Goalie of the Year Award were also announced last week, and Edina’s Anna Goldstein is in that group.

Other semifinalists are Breanna Blesi of Maple Grove, Annika Carlander of Hopkins/St. Louis Park, Madeline Carlson of Orono, Sydney Culshaw of New Prague, Sara Finley of Alexandria, Coco Francis of Maple Grove, Elizabeth Kubicek of Minnetonka, Emma Polusny of Mound Westonka and Gabby Suhr of Dodge County.

Lee Update

Edina’s Anders Lee is the third leading scorer for the NHL’s New York Islanders this season. In 49 games, Lee has 29 points on 18 goals and 11 assists.

As an athlete at Edina High, Lee was just as dominant in football as he was in hockey, accounting for more than 70 touchdowns (passing and rushing).

He set a school record for most passing touchdowns and most rushing touchdowns in a season. Lee was also the leading scorer for the Hornet hockey team in his senior year. He went on to play hockey for the University of Notre Dame before signing his first pro hockey contract with the Islanders.

Haug Dominates

Edina High senior gymnast Megan Haug is among the elite performers in Lake Conference history.

Her dominance was on display at a recent invitational in Jackson, Minnesota.

Haug finished first on vault with a 9.6 and first on floor exercise with a 9.7. She also had a second place on beam with a 9.425 score.

Those scores helped Haug take the all-around title with a 37.775 total.

Edina is an experienced team this year with Haug, seniors Maggie Murray and Kate Anderson, plus juniors Isabel Busyn, Kiki Miller and Sara Sabri.

“We have a lot of girls who continue to improve at every practice,” said Edina head coach Krysta DeLong.

Contact John Sherman at john.sherman@ecm-inc.com