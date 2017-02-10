AC Hotels looks to take advantage of South Loop’s amenities

The second AC Hotel in Minnesota will open later this month near Mall of America. (Submitted graphic)

The growth within Bloomington’s South Loop District continues with the addition of another hotel this month.

AC Hotel Bloomington Mall of America is expected to open the week of Feb. 20, offering 148 rooms to travelers visiting Mall of America, in town for business or heading out of state aboard a flight at the nearby Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. At the corner of Lindau Lane and 24th Avenue, the hotel offers quick access to the mall and aims to take advantage of other amenities the burgeoning district will offer.

AC Hotels are aimed at travelers who are looking to get more out of the local lifestyle, as well as the business traveler who doesn’t need a wide array of amenities that many hotels offer, according to Shane Christenson, general manager of Bloomington’s AC Hotel.

The chain is popular with European travelers, as there are 90 AC Hotels in Europe. In Minnesota, this will be the second AC Hotel, with the downtown Minneapolis location opening in October. A St. Louis Park location is planned later this year near the Shops at West End, Christenson noted.

The hotel is not without amenities, however, as it has a board room that accommodates meetings for up to 12 people. There are also smaller media salons that can accommodate meetings for up to eight and are configured to connect multiple laptop computers wirelessly, Christenson explained.

The hotel has partnered with Startup Grind, a global startup community designed to connect entrepreneurs. Startup Grind members are given access to discounted meetings space at the hotel, which is available for rent by the hour to area businesses, Christenson noted.

The hotel does not have a full-service restaurant, but it does have a lounge that features a full bar and craft beers, but not on tap. The hotel emphasizes serving local beer in cans because “they tell a story about the local area,” according to Christenson.

The lounge also features a variety of small plate appetizers, he added, emphasizing that the hotel will rely upon neighboring restaurants for traditional meal service, including a restaurant and coffee shop under development just beyond the hotel’s patio door, Christenson said.

The hotel does offer European-style breakfast, featuring a variety a ala carte options each morning, he noted.

The hotel’s emphasis on taking advantage of the community includes its interior artwork. Paintings by area artist Patrick Pryor, commissioned specifically for the hotel, are among the artwork on display, Christenson said.

The hotel includes a 326-stall parking garage and offers park-and-fly service for travelers, he added.

Part of the Marriott chain, the hotel employs a staff of approximately 50, he said.

Information about the hotel is available online at tr.im/achotel.