Scene & Heard: ‘Fifty Shades’ follow-up will be the buzz of the cul-de-sac

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

It’s not every day you exit a movie theater thinking, “that movie was awful,” and mean it as a compliment. But that was my exact thought while walking out of “Fifty Shades Darker.”

The follow-up to 2015’s hysterically bad “Fifty Shades of Grey,” the second film in the series based on the E.L. James book series, picks up shortly after the events of the first film – with reluctant submissive Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) still estranged from her billionaire boyfriend/overzealous dominant Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan).

Having moved on from Christian and his infamous “red room of pain” and advanced sexual desires, Ana has gone back to her normal life, complete with her dream job with a book publisher.

But all of that normalcy comes to a screeching halt when Christian comes calling with promises that he’s a changed man. While admitting his desires will always be there, he claims that he needs her far more than anything else.

Quickly reunited, the couple attempts a real relationship – talking, sharing a bed, not always bringing riding crops and handcuffs into the bedroom, etc. But when danger rears its ugly head at Ana, Christian roars back and unleashes that person that she ran from in the first place.

Can this burgeoning couple endure Christian’s dark and mysterious past, his kinks and fetishes and the evil forces lurking around them?

Truthfully, if you’re not a middle-aged soccer mom, does it really matter? (Sorry to generalize, but isn’t the target demo here?)

Here’s the thing about “Fifty Shades Darker” and this series as a whole: it’s supposed to be wild and sexy and naughty, but the truth of the matter is that it’s none of those things.

Perhaps I’ve become desensitized to such things thanks to high speed internet connections, but there’s nothing wild or naughty about the things Ana and Christian partake in. On top of that, Johnson and Dornan have the sexual chemistry of one of those bum fights that took the internet by storm a few years ago.

I’m sure there’s a segment of the population that doesn’t feel the same way. Heck, there’s probably even a segment of the population that feels the subject matter is so sexy and naughty that it makes up for the ridiculous premise, laughable dialogue and horrendous acting. It doesn’t, but I imagine it offers a nice temporary reprieve from running bake sales, organizing play dates and whatever else I imagine people really into this series do in their free time.

I mentioned earlier that I mean “awful” to be complimentary, and that’s not a lie. Having just recently watched its cringe-worthy predecessor, I set the bar low. Like, really low. We’re talking “sequel to any Larry the Cable movie” low. And much to my surprise, it actually surpassed those standards. Dornan and Johnson seem slightly more comfortable in their roles, less robotic perhaps, and there’s actually (very) brief moments of genuine humor.

Don’t get me wrong, “Fifty Shades Darker” is undoubtedly bad, but not nearly as bad as I’d imagined it would be.

In fact, I’d go so far as to call it “watchable” – so long as it’s free and you’re drunk and looking to woo the newly divorced PTA president.

★ of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.