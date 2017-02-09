Ordinances – CITY OF EDINA

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-12 AN ORDINANCE REZONING 5901 LINCOLN DRIVE FROM PID, PLANNED INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT TO MDD-5, MIXED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT

The City Of Edina Ordains:

The subject property is hereby rezoned from PID, Planned industrial District to MDD-5, Mixed Development District in accordance with the following:

1. The proposed rezoning meets the criteria in Section 36-216, in the Planning Commission staff report, in regard to rezoning property. The project would be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan. The project would not be detrimental to the surrounding properties; would not result in an overly intensive land use; would not result in undue traffic congestion or hazards; and with the exception of the variances would conform to all zoning ordinance requirements.

2. The proposed land uses are consistent with existing and proposed land uses in this area. The uses to the south exist today as medium density residential uses.

Section 2.

The subject property is legally described as follows:

Existing Property Description

Parcel 1:

Tract A, except that part embraced within Registered Land Survey No. 1378;

Tract B, except that part thereof lying Northeasterly of the following described line: Beginning at a point on the East line of said Tract B, which point is the Northwest corner of Outlot B, Walnut Ridge Third Addition; thence Northwesterly to a point in the North line of said Tract B. which point is 45 feet East of the Northwest corner thereof and there terminating.

Registered Land Survey No. 1145

Parcel 2:

Together with easement for roadway over the Northerly 30 feet of that part of the North 1/2 of the Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 117, Range 21 lying West of the East 180 feet thereof as shown in Deed Doc. No. 587617; (Now as to Tract A)

(Torrens property, Certificate of Title No. 1382175)

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

February 9, 2017

