Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

3245 HIAWATHA AVE. S.,

MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55406-2415

February 24, 2017 at 4:00 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Minneapolis 25550: 3245 Hiawatha Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55406-2415. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 24, 2017 at 4:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1108- Holmes, Jefferoy

1109- Willsun, Danyo

1138- Caffrey, Peter

1162- Chapman, James

1255- King, Marquita

1523- Buckingham, Janice

1579- Harris, Jeanne

1605- Thierry, Erica

1660- Berg, Travis

1754- Gray, Joseph

2118- Sanchez, Miguelina

2157- Carlson, Amber

2419- Pratt, Kaelynn

2501- Funchess, Amber

2526- Anderson Jr, James

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

February 9, 16, 2017

650230