Flyers pick up OT win

Kennedy junior comes through with game-winner

The South Suburban Flyers just passed the midway point of the PI Adapted Floor Hockey season with a 1-4 record. Eden Prairie senior Walker Payne scored the overtime goal in the win over Minneapolis South. Bloomington Kennedy junior Evan Stevens had the hat trick to help the Flyers reach overtime. Join the South Suburban Flyers for their final regular season home match against Rochester on Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. at Eden Prairie High School. The team will host an alumni versus coaching staff game at 3:15 p.m. (Submitted photo)

Coach Dan Slinden said the game, “Was a great team win.”

The team is comprised of players from Eden Prairie, Edina, Bloomington and Richfield.

Fans are invited to show their support for the Flyers during a home game against Rochester at Eden Prairie High School at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

Before the game, Flyers alumni will take on the current coaching staff at 3:15 p.m.

Seniors on the club inclue Walker and Andrew Olson (Edina); juniors Fawaaz Ahamed (Eden Prairie) and Evan Stevens (Bloomington Kennedy); sophomore Shane Swanson (Bloomington Jefferson); freshmen Maia Genetti and Whitney Spielman (Eden Prairie); eighth grader Joe Carr (Richfield); seventh graders Charlotte Prather (Edina) and Drew Nelson (Eden Prairie).

Contact Jason Olson at jason.olson@ecm-inc.com. Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason