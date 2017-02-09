EP hockey: Girls secure top seed, boys add another win over Edina

Eden Prairie girls hockey closed out the regular season with three wins including a 6-0 shutout of Wayzata Jan. 31. Junior goalie Alexa Dobchuck made 16 saves for her eighth shutout of the season.

Ms. Hockey semifinalist, Naomi Rogge had two hat tricks over the final week of the regular season against Wayzata and Hopkins/Park to give her 32 goals in 25 games. She had nine points over the three games.

Junior Crystalyn Hengler also had a big week with nine points over the three games to give her 28 points in 24 games. She picked up four points on two goals and two assists against Wayzata, two goals against Farmington and one goal and two assists against Hopkins/Park. Eden Prairie sophomore Jack Jensen had a hat trick in the 4-3 win over Edina on Feb. 4 (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Against Wayzata, Hengler scored twice by the 4:08 mark of the second period and set up two of Rogge’s goals. Eden Prairie senior defenseman Sydney Heinrichs makes a cross-ice pass during a a 7-1 win over Hopkins/Park Feb. 4. Heinrichs had one goal and two assists to give her 14 points on the season. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Senior Emily McLaughlin finished the regular season with 16 assists, seven of which came during the three games last week. She had two helpers against Wayzata and Farmington and three more assists against Hopkins/Park.

Sydney Langseth also had quite a finish to the regular season. The freshman collected 21 points, tying for the fourth most points on the squad as she picked up six points in three games. She had a short handed goal 1:31 into the third period and also had two assists against Wayzata. She added a goal and assist against Farmington and scored late in the first period against Hopkins/Park.

Eden Praire earned the top-seed in Section 2AA and for securing the No. 1 seed will have an opening-round bye.

The Eagles will face the winner of the No. 5 Prior Lake at No. 4 Chaska/Chanhassen game at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at Braemar Arena.

The other opening round games on Friday include Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy at No. 2 Minnetonka and No. 6 Holy Family/Waconia at No. 3 Shakopee. Both games start at 7 p.m. Winners also meet at Braemar on Valentine’s Day following Eden Prairie’s game. The section final will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at Ridder Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.

Boys

Eden Prairie boys hockey continues to lead the Lake Conference with a 5-0-0 record following a 4-3 win over Edina in the fourth meeting so far this season. Eden Prairie senior goaltender Nick Wiencek made 37 saves against Edina for his 11th win of the season. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The Saturday evening contest at Braemar Arena was the closest of the four games between the two hockey powerhouses so far with the Eagles coming out on top, 4-3, for the third win in the season series. Eden Prairie senior Naomi Rogge, back, keeps an eye on the puck during the Eagles 7-1 win over Hopkins/Park Feb. 4. Rogge is one of 10 skaters named to the 2017 Ms. Hockey finals list. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Eden Prairie senior Jarod Blackowiak scored his seventh goal of the season at the 10:07 mark of the third period for what was the game winner.

Eagles sophomore Jack Jensen picked up his first hat trick of the season to give him 12 goals and 12 assists. He had a goal in two previous games against Edina and an assist in the other meeting.

He tied Saturday’s game late in the first period with a power play goal set up by Hunter Johannes and Casey Mittelstadt. He added two more goals one minute apart midway through the second period.

Against Minnetonka, Eden Prairie jumped to a 3-0 lead by the first intermission in the Feb. 2 game with goals from Johannes, Tommy Hartle and Mittelstadt.

Eden Prairie broke lose against Wayzata for an 8-2 Lake Conference win at Eden Prairie Community Center Jan. 28.

Johannes scored 42 seconds into the game and again at the 5:10 mark with a goal from Sullivan in the middle. It was much of the same in the second period starting with a goal from Nicky Leivermann, 34 seconds into the game. Jensen and Sullivan scored 26 seconds apart before the four minute mark.

