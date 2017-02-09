Edina names Lamker head football coach

Proven winner takes the reins

Edina High athletic director Troy Stein didn’t have to look far to find a replacement when Reed Boltmann stepped down as the Hornets’ head football coach in November.

Stein and the interview committee selected Derrin Lamker, Boltmann’s offensive coordinator last season, as the new head coach.

“We are super excited to have Derrin as our head coach,” said Stein. “He is a high-energy coach who can motivate players, and he is extremely knowledgeable. He certainly has a vision for where he wants to take the program.” Derrin Lamker, Edina High’s new head football coach, talks to the Hornets in his role as assistant to Reed Boltmann last fall. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

The place Lamker wants to take the Hornets is to a state championship.

He knows what it takes to get there. In 2015, Lamker coached Osseo to the State Class 6A Tournament championship. When he took over at Osseo, Lamker inherited a once-proud program that had fallen on hard times. His ability to motivate changed the culture and eventually made the Orioles state champions.

How does Lamker assess the situation as he takes over at Edina?

“We have been good,” he said. “Now it’s time to be great.”

As offensive coordinator last fall, Lamker got to know the Edina players, and he was very impressed.

“Edina kids are tough kids,” he said. “And they know how to compete. I don’t want athletes who focus only on football. It is important to be active in other sports.”

In his own athletic career, Lamker thrived on the change of seasons – first at Armstrong High School and then at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.

He played football, basketball and baseball in high school and lettered in football and baseball as a collegian. His position on the football team was always quarterback, and he loved the challenge of leading a team.

After serving as an assistant football coach at Augsburg, Lamker returned to Armstrong High as the offensive coordinator and head girls basketball coach. When the Osseo job opened, he knew it would be a challenge, but it was a challenge he wanted.

His Osseo teams won four conference titles and posted an overall record of 73-41 under Lamker’s watch.

Lamker didn’t always have the best talent at Osseo, but he had a reputation of making the talent he had work for him.

“Football is the one sport in which the best 11 don’t always win,” he said. “As a coaching staff, you have to put together a good system. My recipe for winning is to play physical football. It’s great when you have big numbers, but it’s more important to have quality. Each year, I want to adapt my offense to my personnel.”

Lamker knows the challenges of West District football with a schedule that includes opponents such as Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Prior Lake and Wayzata every year.

He wants to make the rivalry with Eden Prairie more of a rivalry.

“The games against Eden Prairie are ones we will circle,” he said. “But our main goal will be what we do at the end of the season. I want to see us reach for the next level.”

Contact John Sherman at john.sherman@ecm-inc.com