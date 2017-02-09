Column: Baseball panel discusses the state of the game

Gordon, Gladden, Veeck, Anderson and Ryan gathered

in Bloominton

Friday morning area orthopedic professionals gathered for the 20th annual Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Conference organized between the University of Minnesota healthcare system and TRIA at the Hilton Bloomington.

Each year, the conference has a central theme, this year was: “Baseball: When Injuries Strike.”

Seminars included a panel discussion with retired broadcaster and member of the Twins Hall of Fame John Gorden along with current color analyst and former Twin Dan Gladden, former Twins General Manager Terry Ryan, St. Paul Saints Mike Veeck and University of Minnesota baseball coach John Anderson. Jason Olson

The “Around The Horn” discussion surrounded the state of baseball – trends they all see from the various angles of the game each is involved.

Veeck reminded everyone that this remains a child’s game and as such, should be fun, even with the reality of the money injected into the game which is a good and bad thing.

In pursuing independent professional baseball clubs, Veeck said he noticed an undeserved market where players needed a second or third chance at playing the game and built on that along with entertaining the game.

“I think we’ve missed out on this is a game,” he said, begrudgingly admitting he has become part of organized baseball.

The good comes from the opportunities that abound at the high-end of the game where facilities and the infrastructure the comes along with top programs, either at the professional or collegiate levels are there.

The bad comes from the sheer amount of baseball being played by younger players. Albeit year-round programs, traveling around the country to play in various showcases in addition to the indoor training facilities.

“The game was not made to be played year-round and kids are not getting adequate rest and as a result, we’re increasing the number of games but subtracting from the quality,” Anderson said while recruiting a multi-sport athlete certainly helps attract his attention.

Those looking at earning a full ride to play baseball, might be sorely disappointed in the reality of what major programs can offer, according to Anderson who has 35 roster spots available each season and 11.7 scholarships to disperse.

For Big Ten games, rosters are set at 27 players and he estimates about 22 players see significant playing time. Of those 35 roster spots, Anderson estimates 15 are for pitchers.

“There is a menu of opportunities to showcase talents and to some degree it is becoming a country club sport,” Anderson said where the focus of playing pickup baseball in the neighborhood or playing with friends from school or representing your community continues to go away in favor of showcases where all-star teams are pulled together. “I think we’ve lost a generation now that is interested in me instead of an unselfish culture that is willing to do anything to help out the team.”

Building on that, Anderson said: “Parents are using their kids as investments and people need to get sensible about the skill development side of it. You’ve gotta understand what you’re getting into on this treadmill.”

Ryan, who is part of the Philadelphia Phillies organization working with general manager Andy MacPhail on special assignment, pointed to the seismic increase of money into the game from a standpoint of player salaries and how professional ball clubs are investing internationally.

The Minnesota Twins recently entered into a partnership to create an academy in the Dominican Republic. Ryan illustrated the salary increase by looking at what Ken Griffey Jr. received from Seattle as the top pick in 1990 ($165k) to what the Twins are slotted to pay the top overall pick in the June first-year player draft ($7.2 million).

Gladden chimed in that his first paycheck in pro ball was $560 in the 1970s.

“But I wanted to play pro baseball and that was without a signing bonus,” he said. “No doubt money has changed the game now because there is so much more concern on injuries and making that investment.”

Gladden noted how the facilities have improved several times over since his playing days. Playing in Texas in 1981-82, he recalled that they showered in shoes because of a scorpion problem in the clubhouse. Also, the manager moved the air conditioner from the players area to his office.

“Fans also couldn’t sit under the overhang because a foul ball would cause part of the wood to fall down,” he said.

Health-wise, Veeck noted that as a member of the Chicago White Sox front office marketing department with his father, the club introduced a nutrition program, psychological evaluations and weight room behind the third base dugout at Comiskey Field in 1976.

“Everyone thought we were nuts,” he said. “At the end of the season the nautilus equipment was collecting dust. Nowadays it is all standard and the players are bigger and faster but somehow the game survives despite us.”

No one knows the evolution of the game from a promotions standpoint than Veeck who is know for using the game and time between the innings to keep the fans entertained and engaged for all nine innings, and beyond.

Gladden added: “Nowadays going to a game is an event and really is family friendly.”

Getting back to the point of player health, Gladden noted the progress made in the concussion protocol which has nearly eliminated contact plays from second base and home plate.

During his playing career, players would tend to stay out of the trainer’s room because they didn’t want the front office to know about an injury for fear of that injury history being used against them when it came time to negotiate contracts. “We wanted to play or they would give us meds to help us stay on the field.”

He added that players now are “soft” in that an injury will keep them off the field for many days. He retold a story from last season when he noticed the relief pitchers throwing around a Frisbee during workouts as a form of running. “Jack Morris was mentoring pitchers like Kevin Tapini and would have them run foul pole to foul pole and do that 16 times.”

Gladden added that practice is the tough part of baseball. “You get four at-bats during the game, make some catches in the outfield and maybe throw someone out, that’s the easy part,” he said.

While evaluating talent, Ryan noted how Sabermetrics and analytics has a place in the game but isn’t the only form to use when deciding on a player. “Analytics doesn’t tell the total package, you still have the eye test, injury history and do they fit in the clubhouse,” he said.

That runs into the year-round focus on training, Anderson described.

“We have kids throwing in January and February at showcases and our evaluators are seeing those injury rates go up which leads to more surgeries and now the scariest thing we’re asking is ‘Will them make it?’ and if we see something to question that we might back off in recruiting,” he said.

The national pastime, as baseball has been referred to since the early 20th century, will continue to thrive from t-ball to Major League Baseball and the amateur ranks for decades to come.