City – CITY OF RICHFIELD, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF STATE PRIMARY ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Election will be held in the City of Richfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the following polling locations:

Precinct No. 1 – Mt. Calvary Education Building

Ward 3 6541 16th Avenue

Precinct No. 2 – St. Peters Catholic Church

Ward 2 6730 Nicollet Avenue

Precinct No. 3 – Sheridan Hills School

Ward 1 6400 Sheridan Avenue

Precinct No. 4 – St. Richards Catholic Church

Ward 1 7540 Penn Avenue

Precinct No. 5 – Richfield Middle School

Ward 1 7461 Oliver Avenue

Precinct No. 6 – Central School Building

Ward 2 7145 Harriet Avenue

Precinct No. 7 – Hope Presbyterian Education Facility

Ward 2 7132 Portland Avenue

Precinct No. 8 – STEM School

Ward 3 7020 12th Avenue

Precinct No. 9 – Centennial School

Ward 3 7315 Bloomington Avenue

For the purpose of voting for candidates of the office specified below:

City of Richfield – Mayor

The polls for said election will be open at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until closing at 8:00 p.m.

Qualified registered voters of the City are entitled to vote at said election, and qualified residents of the City not previously registered as a voter may register on Election Day with proper identification.

Elizabeth VanHoose

City Clerk

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

February 9, 16, 23, 2017

650329

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/02/650329-1.pdf