City – CITY OF RICHFIELD, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF STATE PRIMARY ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Election will be held in the City of Richfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the following polling locations:
Precinct No. 1 – Mt. Calvary Education Building
Ward 3 6541 16th Avenue
Precinct No. 2 – St. Peters Catholic Church
Ward 2 6730 Nicollet Avenue
Precinct No. 3 – Sheridan Hills School
Ward 1 6400 Sheridan Avenue
Precinct No. 4 – St. Richards Catholic Church
Ward 1 7540 Penn Avenue
Precinct No. 5 – Richfield Middle School
Ward 1 7461 Oliver Avenue
Precinct No. 6 – Central School Building
Ward 2 7145 Harriet Avenue
Precinct No. 7 – Hope Presbyterian Education Facility
Ward 2 7132 Portland Avenue
Precinct No. 8 – STEM School
Ward 3 7020 12th Avenue
Precinct No. 9 – Centennial School
Ward 3 7315 Bloomington Avenue
For the purpose of voting for candidates of the office specified below:
City of Richfield – Mayor
The polls for said election will be open at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until closing at 8:00 p.m.
Qualified registered voters of the City are entitled to vote at said election, and qualified residents of the City not previously registered as a voter may register on Election Day with proper identification.
Elizabeth VanHoose
City Clerk
Published in the
Richfield Sun Current
February 9, 16, 23, 2017
650329
http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/02/650329-1.pdf