City – CITY OF RICHFIELD

SAMPLE NONPARTISAN SPECIAL ELECTION BALLOT

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

MARCH 7, 2017

(Official Publication)

The following is the sample of

the City of Richfield Local Office

of the Special Election Ballot for

Tuesday, March 7, 2017:

CITY OF RICHFIELD PORTION

TO VOTE, COMPLETELY FILL IN

THE OVAL NEXT TO YOUR

CHOICE LIKE THIS:

SAMPLE BALLOT

Elizabeth VanHoose

City Clerk

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

February 9, 16, 23, 2017

650341

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/02/650341-1.pdf