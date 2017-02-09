City – CITY OF RICHFIELD

AND

CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE RICHFIELD-BLOOMINGTON WATERSHED MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Richfield City Council and the Bloomington City Council, the Commissioners of the Richfield-Bloomington Watershed Management Organization, will conduct the Annual Meeting of the Richfield-Bloomington Watershed Management Organization on Tuesday, February 28, at 5:45 p.m. in the Bartholomew Conference Room at Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Avenue, Richfield, Minnesota 55423.

All persons interested are hereby notified to be present and they will be heard.

BY ORDER OF THE RICHFIELD-BLOOMINGTON WATERSHED MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION

Jeff Pearson

Executive Director

City of Richfield

1901 E 66th Street

Richfield, Minnesota 55423

612-861-9795

Bryan Gruidl

Assistant Executive Director

City of Bloomington

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

952-563-4557

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

Bloomington Sun Current

February 9, 2017

