City – CITY OF RICHFIELD

AND
CITY OF BLOOMINGTON
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE RICHFIELD-BLOOMINGTON WATERSHED MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Richfield City Council and the Bloomington City Council, the Commissioners of the Richfield-Bloomington Watershed Management Organization, will conduct the Annual Meeting of the Richfield-Bloomington Watershed Management Organization on Tuesday, February 28, at 5:45 p.m. in the Bartholomew Conference Room at Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Avenue, Richfield, Minnesota 55423.
All persons interested are hereby notified to be present and they will be heard.
BY ORDER OF THE RICHFIELD-BLOOMINGTON WATERSHED MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION
Jeff Pearson
Executive Director
City of Richfield
1901 E 66th Street
Richfield, Minnesota 55423
612-861-9795
Bryan Gruidl
Assistant Executive Director
City of Bloomington
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
952-563-4557
AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.
Published in the
Richfield Sun Current
Bloomington Sun Current
February 9, 2017
650202