City – CITY OF EDINA

(Official Publication)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2017 URBAN HENNEPIN COUNTY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

Notice is hereby given that the City of Edina in cooperation with Hennepin County, pursuant to Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, is holding a public hearing on February 22, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., in the Edina City Hall Council Chambers, 4801 West 50th Street, Edina, MN 55424.

The public hearing is on the housing and community development needs and the citys proposed use of the 2017 Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant Program planning allocation of $118,424.

In addition, between July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018, it is estimated that $0 in program income funds from previously funded CDBG activities will be available to the city.

The City of Edina is proposing to undertake the following activities with 2017 Urban Hennepin County CDBG funds starting on or about July 1, 2017.

Activity Budget

Senior Community Services $8,887

Community Action Partnership for Suburban

Hennepin (CAPSH) $4,700

HOME Line $4,177

Homes Within Reach Affordable Housing $100,660

For additional information on the priorities, proposed activities, level of funding and program performance, contact the City of Edina at 952-826-0462 or the Hennepin County Housing Department at 612-348-9260.

This material can be provided to you in different forms on request, such as large print, if you call 952-826-0465 (voice) or 952-826-0379 (TTD/TTY).

The public hearing is being held pursuant to MS 471.59.

Dated: February 1, 2017

