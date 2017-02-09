Bloomington theater to feature one-woman show

A comedic one-woman show is coming to the Black Box Theater at Bloomington Center for the Arts.

“Bad Dates” follows the story of Haley, a successful restaurateur and single mom who is getting back into the dating world. She chronicles her unfortunate, entertaining encounters while sifting through her wardrobe and her enormous collection of shoes. When everything seems to go horribly wrong, connections come forward to help in the most unexpected ways.

Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. most evenings Feb. 11-26, except for Sundays, when performances are at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $21 to $30. A preview performance will be held 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Info: tr.im/baddates