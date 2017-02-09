Bloomington Cable Television, Feb. 10-16

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Feb. 10

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

6:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson

8 p.m. Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair Keynote: Home Remodeling … Step by Step – Craig Plekkenpol

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Saturday, Feb. 11

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14

7 p.m. Bloomington Police: Behavior Recognition Awards Ceremony

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy

10:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy

Sunday, Feb. 12

6 p.m. Arts in the Parks: The Percolators

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Dog’s Purpose”

8:30 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R.: The Art and Politics of Making it OK to be Pro-Business

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Mano A Mano – Medical Supplies for Bolivia

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14

11 p.m. Commission Updates: February

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Hill-Murray

Monday, Feb. 13

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14

7 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Riddle Brothers

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: K-9 Comfort Dog Program

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Opioid Epidemic

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

11 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar – Decorative Concrete

Tuesday, Feb. 14

6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Bizet to Bernstein

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14

8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 14

8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 14

8:20 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 9

8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 8

8:45 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Feb. 8

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: District 5950 Governor Mark Hegstrom

10 p.m. PACER Unity Awards

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Youth Exchange Year in Review – Elisabetta Somenzi

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

Wednesday, Feb. 15

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Space Between Us”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21

7 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Riddle Brothers

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: K-9 Comfort Dog Program

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Opioid Epidemic

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 14

10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 14

10:50 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: February 9

11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 15

11:15 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Feb. 15

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: February

Thursday, Feb. 16

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 9

8 p.m. Commission Updates: February

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Space Between Us”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21

9:30 p.m. PACER Unity Awards

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Youth Exchange Year in Review – Elisabetta Somenzi

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: District 5950 Governor Mark Hegstrom

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.