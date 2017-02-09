Bloomington Cable Television, Feb. 10-16

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 10
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson
8 p.m. Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair Keynote: Home Remodeling … Step by Step – Craig Plekkenpol
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Saturday, Feb. 11
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14
7 p.m. Bloomington Police: Behavior Recognition Awards Ceremony
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy
10:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy
Sunday, Feb. 12
6 p.m. Arts in the Parks: The Percolators
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Dog’s Purpose”
8:30 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R.: The Art and Politics of Making it OK to be Pro-Business
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Mano A Mano – Medical Supplies for Bolivia
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14
11 p.m. Commission Updates: February
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Hill-Murray
Monday, Feb. 13
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14
7 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Riddle Brothers
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: K-9 Comfort Dog Program
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Opioid Epidemic
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”
11 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar – Decorative Concrete
Tuesday, Feb. 14
6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Bizet to Bernstein
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14
8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 14
8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 14
8:20 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 9
8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 8
8:45 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Feb. 8
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: District 5950 Governor Mark Hegstrom
10 p.m. PACER Unity Awards
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Youth Exchange Year in Review – Elisabetta Somenzi
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
Wednesday, Feb. 15
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Space Between Us”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
7 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Riddle Brothers
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: K-9 Comfort Dog Program
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Opioid Epidemic
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 14
10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 14
10:50 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: February 9
11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 15
11:15 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Feb. 15
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: February
Thursday, Feb. 16
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 9
8 p.m. Commission Updates: February
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Space Between Us”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
9:30 p.m. PACER Unity Awards
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Youth Exchange Year in Review – Elisabetta Somenzi
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: District 5950 Governor Mark Hegstrom
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.