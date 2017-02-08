Wrestlers claim first conference title in 31 years

Bloomington dispatched Richfield 63-18 to clinch Metro West title

For the first time in 31 seasons, Bloomington Kennedy/Jefferson wrestling can claim conference champions.

Bloomington entertained its fans inside the Kenendy gym with a 63-18 win over Richfield for the Metro West Conference title Thursday night.

Bloomington added another dual win on the evening, downing St. Paul Harding 52-10 in a match-up of Section 5AA opponents.

“Winning a conference title is an amazing thing to have happen, especially after such a hiatus from it,” senior Noah Keith, ranked sixth at 182 pounds (Class AA) said. He hammered the point home during the team’s pre-match meeting where he put it into historical perspective.

“Think of every stand champion (to come from Kennedy), the Ness brothers, Robbie (Fisher), Jamaal Tidwell, all those guys that pass through here can have a state title under their belt but they can’t say they were conference champions,” Keith said with a huge grin outside the Kennedy Activity Center practice less than 24 hours after winning it. “That is something they deserve for the adversity we’ve come over this season and they’ve earned it. It’s a team effort and I’m super proud of what they’ve gone on to accomplish, wrestling strong throughout it. Never once did we say, this conference title it ours. We always thought, if we wrestle hard, we can get this win.” Kennedy senior Noah Keith, top, earned one of six pins (not by forfeit) against Richfield. Keith is ranked sixth at 182 pounds in the latest Class AA state poll. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Against their northern neighbors, Bloomington opened with three falls starting with Kole Krause at 106 pounds, Allen Everson at 113 pounds and Joe Jeans at 120 pounds.

The wrestlers at the lighter weights continue to improve, no matter the competition and Keith took notice, especially at 145 pounds where eighth grader Isaac Grams showed a lot of toughness and determination against Richfield’s Kendall Sandifer Jr, despite a first-round pin.

“(Grams) is really out here making a show and I was him once, they throw you out against the best the other team has to offer and Isaac went out there and wrestled like there was nothing different,” Keith said.

Xavier Judge and Reese Averbeck made it five pins for the blue and gold at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively. Alexis Franco picked up a 2-1 decision at 160 pounds to set the stage for Bloomington winning the final six matches. Erick Cruz Lopez, Alchan Robbs and Richie Juberian won the three upper weight matches by forfeit.

Keith pinned Richfield’s Evan Ekholm at 3:07 of their 170-pound bout and 182-pounder Nate Fosseen scored a fall at 3:04.

“It was a big deal because it hasn’t happened in 31 years and we were determined to do it,” Juberian, a senior said before Friday’s practice. “We did it for our team, did it for our school and did it for our coaches. It was a lot of fun.”

The team dedicated the match to junior Jake Leicht who hasn’t wrestled since December but has been a fixture at practices and on the bench during matches, except for Thursday. Instead, he watched the match from a hospital bed after a successful surgery.

“He’s a big attribute to our team,” Juberian said.

“We wanted to win it for him, unfortunately he wasn’t able to be there for us to do it but its super important for a guy like him because he’s working his hardest to make a comeback this season which would be extraordinary and a win like that really gives him extra motivation to win step two which is to win the section title from Totino-Grace. And we need him, he’s important,” Keith said. “He’s a tough kid.”

The conference title was the first of three steps for the season, for Keith. “The second step is a section title and I think we want do something at state beyond that.”

The Eagles heavyweight said he’s working the most on cardio, evoling his technique and keeping his cool during a match, “smart wrestling” ahead of the section team tournament followed by the individual tournament ahead of the state tournament in St. Paul, March 2-4.

Earlier in the season, Juberian said he ran into a lot of ranked opponents early on but has since won more than his share of matches to give himself and the team a boost of confidence heading into the final stretch of the season.

He pinned the seventh-ranked wrestler in the state, Simley’s Luke Zaiser, in a December dual meet which was his top individual highlight. The best moment so far with the team was a successful team trip to Bemidji, not just in the performances by the team but in the connections and memories made as a group.

“It was a lot of fun for the team,” he said of the two-day tourney. “We got a lot of middle schoolers and younger wrelsters got exposed to how high school wrestling works.”

Juberian said the team has bonded a lot this season, in the practice room and away from the mats. “The brotherhood, like you said, got to do everything as a team not just in wrestling but a group of guys hang out at somebodies house or grab something to eat. We do everything together.”

