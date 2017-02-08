Two canidates on ballot for mayoral election

Richfield voters will choose between two mayoral candidates when they head to the polls Tuesday, March 7.

The special election will pit Richfield City Councilmember Pat Elliott against Dan Oxendale as they vie for a mayoral seat that opened when former Richfield Mayor Debbie Goettel resigned in early January – Goettel won a seat on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners in the November election. There are two years

remaining on the Richfield mayoral term.

Elliott won re-election in Ward 1 of the city council in November. City Councilmember Michael Howard began serving as interim mayor when Goettel resigned last month, and will continue in that role until the March election.