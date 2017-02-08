Richfield Police reports, Jan. 25-31

For Jan. 25-31, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Jan. 25 – A backpack containing several items was stolen from a vehicle at LA Fitness, it was reported around 9:15 a.m. The estimated loss was $650.

Two backpacks were stolen from a vehicle in the LA Fitness parking lot, it was reported around 12:45 p.m. The estimated loss was $1,100.

Two harps valued at about $2,500 each were stolen from the home of a deceased woman on the 6400 block of 11th Avenue, it was reported around 5 p.m.

Jan. 26 – A suspect who was stopped for driving offenses at Diamond Lake Road and Nicollet Avenue around 12:30 a.m. was found to be in violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Police stopped a driver for having revoked status and using a turn signal improperly at West 69th Street and Russell Avenue around 3:45 p.m. The driver was arrested after giving an officer a false name.

A man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order on the 7500 block of First Avenue around 10:30 p.m., after police responded to a report of a domestic incident.

Jan. 27 – Police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI at Interstate 494 and Interstate 35W around 3 a.m.

An uncooperative suspect was arrested for stealing about $5 worth of goods from Rainbow Foods. The suspect was in custody when police responded around 3:30 p.m.

A victim was swindled out of nearly $9,000 when responding to a Craigslist ad, she reported around 4 p.m.

A shoplifter in custody at Rainbow foods around 7 p.m. had three misdemeanor warrants and was arrested after giving officers a false name. The female shoplifter stole about $15 worth of goods.

Jan. 28 – An adult male shoplifter was in custody at Target around 3:30 p.m. for stealing about $675 worth of merchandise. Police arrested the suspect.

Jan. 29 – Police responded to a report of a theft at Famous Footwear in Cedar Point Commons around 7:15 p.m. The theft amount was under $500.

Jan. 30 – The burglary of a home on the 6400 block of Pleasant Avenue was reported around 12:15 p.m.

Responding to a report of a shoplifter fleeing Target around 6:15 p.m., police arrested a man who stole $500 worth of merchandise.

Jan. 31 – No incidents listed