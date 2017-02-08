Hornet skiers vie for state berths

Thursday, Feb. 9, is the day the Edina High boys and girls Nordic skiers have been anticipating all season.

That is the day the Hornets will try to earn their way to the State Meet at Giants’ Ridge in Biwabik.

Section 2 boys competition begins at 10 a.m. with the Classical race at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Girls Classical competition follows at 11 a.m. Morgan Richter, a transfer from Breck School, is one of the Nordic skiers making an impact for the Edina High girls team. She recently earned All-Lake Conference honors. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

In the afternoon, the Pursuit races will determine the state qualifiers. Boys Pursuit gets underway at 1:30 p.m. and the girls follow with their Pursuit race at 2:30.

“We have a chance to qualify the boys and girls teams for state,” said Edina assistant coach Anne Hinrichs. The trip to state would be a return trip for the girls, who won the section title last season.

Leaders of the Edina girls team are Triana Willmert, Emily Kompelien, Amanda Mosborg, Morgan Richter and Ellen Pflaster.

The boys team has three outstanding individuals, George Jarvinen, Owen Gage and Matthew Egger. The Hornets will need strong performances from their other boys to qualify for state.

