Fundraiser to aid victims of wrong-way 494 crash

A fundraiser is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, to aid Jenny Nord, left, and her daughter, Olivia Nord. The Nords are recovering from serious injuries they sustained Dec. 2 when the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 494. (Submitted photo)

As a Richfield mother and daughter recover from a head-on collision that left them hospitalized in critical condition, a fundraiser will help pay for their mounting medical bills.

According to a CaringBridge.org post, Olivia Nord, 18, was officially declared out of her coma Jan. 19, a month and a half after a head-on collision on Interstate 494 left Nord and her mother, 50-year-old Jenny Nord, hospitalized in critical condition.

The Dec. 2 crash, caused by another vehicle headed the wrong way on the westbound side of the freeway near Highway 5, killed three people who were in the same vehicle as the Nords. Bloomington residents Dawn Chiodo, 51, and Dylan Bailey, 24, died at the scene.

Bailey’s son, 2-year-old Payton Bailey, also Chiodo’s grandson, died one week later from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

The victims were close family friends of the Nords, who face a long road of therapy and rehabilitation. Jenny Nord, who had just graduated from Marine boot camp when the crash occurred, is being treated for a traumatic brain injury at a Veterans Administration hospital, while her mother is no longer being hospitalized as she recovers from her injuries.

To aid the Nords in an expensive recovery, a spaghetti dinner, bake sale and raffle has been scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Oak Grove Lutheran Church, 7045 Lyndale Ave., Richfield.

The victims who were lost to the crash picked up the Nords at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport the evening of Dec. 2, following Olivia Nord’s graduation from Marine boot camp in South Carolina that same day, according to a Caring Bridge post. They were headed to a surprise party for Olivia Nord that never materialized as tragedy struck.

Jenny Nord is being cared for by friends and family as she remains in a wheelchair following back surgery. Her daughter sustained a broken femur and fractured hip, but her brain injury remains her most significant challenge, according to a

Caring Bridge post.

Another post from the website detailed a token of hope left by one of Olivia Nord’s visitors. Days after the crash, while she was still in a coma, the recruiting officer who signed her up for the Marines left his cap behind in her room.

It wasn’t a moment of forgetfulness, but rather, a symbol the Marines will always be watching over her. The officer fully expects Olivia Nord to personally return the cap, the Caring Bridge post stated.

More information on the status of the Nords’ recovery can be found at caringbridge.org/visit/jennyolivianord.

Those unable to attend the fundraiser can submit donations to oakgrovelutheran.org. Use the “Give Online” link and designate “Nord fund.” Checks can be made payable to Oak Grove Lutheran Church and mailed to 7045 Lyndale Ave. S.; Richfield, MN 55423.

