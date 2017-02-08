Edina boys ranked second in state

Top-rated EP downs Hornets for third time

The only thing separating the Edina High boys hockey team from the No. 1 state ranking in Class AA is Eden Prairie.

In four meetings this season, the Eagles have three wins and a loss against the Hornets. The latest of those four meetings may have been the best game to date, as Eden Prairie won 4-3 before a capacity crowd Saturday, Feb. 4, at Braemar Arena. Every time Edina and Eden Prairie play a high school boys hockey game, the action is intense. Above, Edina forward Bram Scheerer (23) gets the jump on Casey Mittelstadt (11) of Eden Prairie as captain Sam Walker (10) of Edina joins the rush. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

It was a wide-open game with the teams combining for 76 shots on goal – 40 for Edina and 36 for Eden Prairie.

“This wasn’t exactly a defensive battle,” said Edina head coach Curt Giles. “I am pleased with the way our younger guys asserted themselves against a team that has 15 seniors.”

While many players made big plays on both sides, the spotlight was on this year’s Mr. Hockey of Minnesota frontrunner Casey Mittelstadt from Eden Prairie and next year’s early favorite for Mr. Hockey, Sam Walker from Edina.

“Both of them are quality kids,” said Giles. “They have a really good skill level, and they are very driven.”

Neither Mittelstadt nor Walker scored a goal in this game, mainly because they were well-checked by the opponent’s defense. Mittelstadt assisted on two EP goals, while Walker assisted on an Edina goal.

The impact player for Eden Prairie, sophomore forward Jack Jensen, scored three of Eden Prairie’s goals before Jarod Blackowiak scored the game-winner at 10:07 of the third period.

Jake Boltmann scored the first Edina goal of the game on assists from Walker and Bram Scheerer in the first period. The Hornets added two goals in the second period. Lewis Crosby scored with assists from his linemates, Mason Nevers and Jett Jungels, and Ben Brinkman scored from Scheerer and Luke Johnson.

While Jensen was Eden Prairie’s No. 1 star, Eagle goalie Nick Wiencek was a close second. He stopped 37 Edina shots on net.

Wiencek’s counterpart, goalie Garrett Mackay, had a good game with 32 stops to claim No. 1 star honors for the Hornets. Edina’s No. 2 star was Scheerer with two assists.

Coach Giles talked about Mackay’s value to the Hornets.

“Garrett has done a good job all year,” the coach noted. “You want your goalie to make the saves he is supposed to make and also steal a few.”

Edina-Eden Prairie games are the most intense of the season, according to Giles.

“This rivalry is huge for our kids,” he said. “It starts at the youth level, where the two communities are always competing for state titles.”

Edina played another rival in a second Lake Conference game last week and defeated Wayzata 3-1 at Plymouth Ice Center.

“They’re the defending state champions,” Giles observed. “And we know it’s going to be a good game anytime we play them.”

Edina outshot the Trojans 25-21 and managed to sneak three pucks past Wayzata’s senior goalie Reid Waszczenko.

Walker scored an unassisted goal in the first period to stake Edina to a lead. Wayzata tied the score on Joel Matthews’ goal in the second period.

The Hornets regained the advantage, 2-1, when Brinkman scored from Crosby and Jungels later in the second period.

Walker’s empty-net, short-handed goal sealed Wayzata’s fate late in the third period.

Both teams locked down on defense and spent very little time in the penalty box.

“We had one penalty and Wayzata had one,” said Giles.

Edina (15-6-1) will continue its Lake Conference schedule against Minnetonka (12-9-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Minnetonka High’s Pagel Activity Center. Minnetonka split in Lake play last week, beating Hopkins 8-2 and losing to Eden Prairie 4-1.

