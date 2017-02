The Wiggles and Giggles’ preschool program hosts an open house 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Central Education Center, 7154 Harriet Ave., Richfield.

The program, operated by Richfield Schools’ Community Education and the city of Richfield’s Recreation Services Department, will be taking registrations for the 2017-18 school year.

Info: bit.ly/2igmz0q