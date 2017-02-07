Three Richfield educators are finalists for Teacher of the Year

Three teachers at schools in Richfield have been named as candidates for Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year award.

Among the field of 132 educators are Richfield Middle School social studies teacher Steve Hemming, language arts teacher Teresa Stadem of the Richfield Career Education Program and Blessed Trinity Catholic School language arts teacher Jeffrey Boyle.

Other candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and adult basic education teachers. This year’s Teacher of the Year will be the 53rd Minnesota educator to receive the honor.

In the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists. The winner will be announced Sunday, May 7, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America.